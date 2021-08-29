DeFinition Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $120.00 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, DeFinition has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $311,345.65 and $120.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.