DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $83.50 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,029 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 28,761 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.20% of Electronic Arts worth $83,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 651.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 516,240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,873,000 after purchasing an additional 447,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,911. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

