DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $94,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 39.4% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,050,000 after buying an additional 437,391 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter worth about $7,744,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 49.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,824,000 after buying an additional 182,920 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. 534,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.82. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

