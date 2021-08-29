DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,290 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Moderna were worth $60,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Moderna by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Moderna by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $18.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,188,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,750,108. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,061,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,270,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,305,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,000 shares of company stock worth $87,719,570. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

