DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 112,831 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325,009 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $67,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $116,229,000 after buying an additional 576,642 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,033,000 after buying an additional 614,694 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,361,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,303,982. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.97.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

