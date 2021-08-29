DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 25,105 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 417,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,105 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $78,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after buying an additional 255,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.78. 920,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,230. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

