Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €151.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €151.00 ($177.65) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

ETR:DHER opened at €120.00 ($141.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion and a PE ratio of -17.13. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €119.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

