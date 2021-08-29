Desjardins Boosts Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$138.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Shares of BMO opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

