Desjardins Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.97. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

BNS opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 72.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 671,463 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,185,000 after purchasing an additional 153,492 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

