Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Short Interest Update

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DESTQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,080. Destination Maternity has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories. It operates stores under three brands: Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity. The Motherhood Maternity brand serves maternity apparel business, which is used in special occasion, offering quality merchandise at affordable value.

