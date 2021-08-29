Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Short Interest Update

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DESTQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,080. Destination Maternity has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Destination Maternity
Featured Article: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Destination Maternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination Maternity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.