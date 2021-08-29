Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $37.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.31.

NYSE:JWN opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $698,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 139.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $9,756,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $2,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

