Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $37.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.31.
NYSE:JWN opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.
In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $698,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 139.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $9,756,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $2,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
