Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOO. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 281.10 ($3.67) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26). The firm has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.04.

In related news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £143,880 ($187,980.14).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

