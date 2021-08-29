Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target to GBX 5,650

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,600 ($73.16) to GBX 5,650 ($73.82) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IHG. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

IHG opened at GBX 4,601 ($60.11) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,730.90. The company has a market cap of £8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,751.25. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,178.27 ($41.52) and a 1 year high of £461.70 ($603.21).

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

