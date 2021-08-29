Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.69 ($127.87).

PUM opened at €105.10 ($123.65) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion and a PE ratio of 53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Puma has a twelve month low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a twelve month high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

