Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the July 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.04. 29,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,188. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

