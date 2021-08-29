DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 404 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 7,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 34,818 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. The firm has a market cap of $265.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

