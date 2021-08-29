DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 499 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFEB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 20.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 25,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 898.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 70.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BFEB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. 5,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,240. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83.

