DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 499 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

BFEB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83.

