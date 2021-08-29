DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 887 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB stock remained flat at $$20.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

