DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.10.

DKS stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

