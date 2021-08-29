Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Down 5.3%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.68. Approximately 254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 382,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DDL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $84,870,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $7,469,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $766,000.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

