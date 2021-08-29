Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives $18.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSEY. Barclays increased their price objective on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Diversey stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.47. 342,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,226. Diversey has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

