Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DVCR traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 317,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,523. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $111.27 million during the quarter.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.

