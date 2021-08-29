Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-10.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.25. The company issued revenue guidance of +0.5-1.5% to ~$33.92-34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.31 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.600-$10.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $225.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.47. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.