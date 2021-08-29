Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

DBX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,616. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

