Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DUK opened at $104.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.38.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.