DX (Group) (LON:DX) Shares Down 1.4%

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.45 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.75 ($0.45). Approximately 364,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 317,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.25 ($0.46).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of DX (Group) from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get DX (Group) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £206.53 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55.

In other DX (Group) news, insider Lloyd Dunn bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

About DX (Group) (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.