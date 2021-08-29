Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 190.4% from the July 29th total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

