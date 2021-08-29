Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.59 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 3.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.25. 3,009,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,339. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

