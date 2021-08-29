Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 87.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 59,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,026,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $376.04. 27,104,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $376.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

