Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EDNMY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,672. Edenred has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95.

Get Edenred alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Edenred in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.99.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.