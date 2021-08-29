Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.11

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $14.71. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 84 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,494,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,044,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

