Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $38,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $259.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,862. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.52. The stock has a market cap of $249.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

