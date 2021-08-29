Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Update

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the July 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGMCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,587. Emgold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.

Emgold Mining Company Profile

Emgold Mining Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in British Columbia, Canada.

