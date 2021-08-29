Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Update

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the July 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGMCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,587. Emgold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.
Emgold Mining Company Profile
