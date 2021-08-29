Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $737.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

