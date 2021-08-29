Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ET opened at $9.49 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

