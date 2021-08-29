Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 2,042.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,042.17 ($26.68).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENT shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,909.50 ($24.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,999.80 ($26.13). The firm has a market cap of £11.18 billion and a PE ratio of 81.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,851.46.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

