Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS GMVHF traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38. Entain has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $27.71.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

