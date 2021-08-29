Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,991 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $75,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $343.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

