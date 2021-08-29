Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $89,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 109.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $156.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.53. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.