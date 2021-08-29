Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $78.84 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,367 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Ameriprise Financial worth $78,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $276.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $276.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.