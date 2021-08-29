Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $92.83 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 304,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $92,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

