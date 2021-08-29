Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $85,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 43.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243,816 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

NYSE:ROK opened at $321.66 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $322.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

