Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 299,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,871. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 283.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ENV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

