Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is Spring Creek Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,519 shares during the quarter. Eos Energy Enterprises accounts for about 2.2% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $45,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $13,651,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 391,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.