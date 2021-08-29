EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Up 4.6%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price rose 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 19,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,119,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EQT by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in EQT by 589.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 611,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 522,780 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of EQT by 112,085.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 52,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

