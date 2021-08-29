Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $11.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.78. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.94.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$132.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$134.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$127.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total transaction of C$701,791.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$774,449.61. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,732. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

