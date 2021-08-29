ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,108,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 141.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,997,000.

Shares of HACK opened at $64.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.84. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $64.74.

