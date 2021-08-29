Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.07. Euronext has a 12-month low of $95.05 and a 12-month high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

