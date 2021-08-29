Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $170.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.90.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $426,412.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,752. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $109,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVBG stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.89. 275,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,960. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

